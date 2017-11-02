Transcript for Trump's National Security Adviser's Pre-Inauguration Call With Russian Envoy Under Scrutiny

It's facing another simmering story right now. The national security advisor Michael Flynn is under fire over conversation he had with a Russian diplomat before the inauguration did they discuss US sanctions. It was that he gets the law ABC Gloria Riviera has the latest from our DC bureau Gloria good morning to you. Good morning to you Dan this is the latest in what has been a strained relationship between the US and Russia it all started. After former President Obama imposed sanctions on Russia for medley in the US election. Now the national security advisor is under fire for his interactions with Russia after that. This morning top Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are calling for national security advisor Michael Flynn to be investigated. Some suggesting he may not be fit to serve. President trump claiming to be unaware Flynn is under renewed scrutiny for a pair of December phone conversations what they Russian diplomats. I don't know. Trump now saying he too will examine allegations surrounding Flynn is December 29 call to ambassador Sergei can easily act. The Washington post's first reporting the two discussed sanctions imposed by former President Obama that same day. It's sort of the sets up this idea of what source quid pro quo offered even before president trump had been inaugurated. Officials confirming to ABC news the issue was discussed in the contacts at the incoming administration. Might review the sanctions imposed over Russian interference in the presidential election. As recently as Wednesday Flynn denying the sanctions came up at all now saying he doesn't recall the topic coming up but isn't completely certain. I have talked to general Flint. None of that. And came up others in the drug administration it also repeatedly denied any talk of sanctions during the calls. There's been one car to talk about a conference in Syria I nicest and setting up a call between. President Putin and president trump on Friday Flynn reportedly making another private called to smooth things over with vice president Mike Pence. Who would vocally defended him against the accusation what I can. Confirm having spoken him about it is that those conversations that happen to. Occur around the time. That the United States took took action to expel diplomats. Had nothing whatsoever to do with those sanctions. Irate so Gloria Mike Flynn who was part of the incoming administration at the time in December's that we had discussions with the Russian ambassador some may be wondering why is this potentially a big deal is part of the transition of power. Well and has yet to comment on plans reversal both men wrapped the White House yesterday for the visit for the Japanese prime minister but why is it important well two reasons stand out. First there is a law that prohibits civilians from engaging with government officials to influence policy and remember plea was technically not part of the government before the inauguration. But it also told observers find it odd because Flynn. As the former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency would have known his conversations his tax we're being monitored. So why then flip flopped on what was set Paula certainly a lot of questions remain Gloria thank you.

