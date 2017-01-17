Transcript for Trump's NATO Comments Spark International Backlash

George now to the reaction over Donald Trump's comments on nato. His comments creating tension with our allies overseas. ABC's Cecilia Vega is at the white house with more details about that. Cecilia. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. Tonight could be the night for Donald Trump to make nice with some of those allies in what the first big kickoff to this week. Donald Trump here in an exclusive dinner in Washington, 200 foreign diplomats there, their first chance to come face-to-face at his big swearing in. After his mlk weekend war of words with the civil rights leader, president-elect Donald Trump making a surprise trump tower appearance with none other than martin Luther king's own son. The goal is to bring America together. Reporter: But overseas the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States shocking and igniting fear in some of America's closest allies. Trump bashing nato, the longtime political and military alliance of 28 countries from north America and Europe. And I said a long time ago that nato had problems. Number one, it was obsolete because it was, you know, designed many, many years ago. Reporter: And refusing to say who he trusts more, Germany's Angela Merkel or Russia's Vladimir Putin. I start off trusting both, but let's see how long that lasts. It may not last long at all. Reporter: As for Merkel. I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all these illegals in, you know, taking all of the people from wherever they come from. Reporter: But the president-elect did have big praise for brexit. That United Kingdom withdrawal from the European union. I think brexit is going to end up being a great thing. Reporter: The reaction swift, Merkel saying we Europeans have our fate in our own hands. And national security adviser Susan rice coming to her defense. It's very hard to understand how one could equate Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, one of our very closest allies in the world with Vladimir Putin. Reporter: This morning the CIA director is in a heated war of words with Donald Trump. John Brennan saying he is not the one would leaked that dossier on Russia telling "The Wall Street journal," robin, that he does not want to give that dossier any additional air time.

