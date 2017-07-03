Transcript for Trump's tweets raise questions about his sources of information

We'll take a closer look at those stunning tweets from the president accusing president Obama of tapping his phones during the campaign but offering no evidence to back it up. It raises big questions about where president trump is getting his information from and our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is here with the story. Reporter: Good morning to you. We know that a story in Breitbart about those alleged wiretaps was circulating in the west wing before the president sent out that tweet and it follows a pattern we found where the president sees something on an opinion show or alternative news site then puts it out to the country as gospel. President trump doesn't drink or smoke but there may be one thing he's addicted to, TV news. I watch CNN, it's so much anger and hatred and just the hatred. Reporter: The commander in chief's viewing habits seemingly more and more consequential. That stunning tweet on Saturday terrible, just found out that Obama had my wires tapped in trump tower just before the victory. The tweet coming after this fox News report on Friday. Are you concerned on the flip side that the Obama administration may have been surveilling members of the trump campaign. Reporter: A similar report on the alt-right news site Breitbart summarizing mark Levin's Thursday program. How many of trump's people were eavesdropped on? Reporter: Just last month the president describing what sounded like a terror attack in Sweden. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden, Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden. Reporter: But nothing happened the prior night in Sweden. What did happen the night before, the president saw a story on Fox News about violence and Muslim immigrants in Sweden. That the government has gone out of its way to try to cover up some of these problems. That is grotesque. Reporter: During the campaign the president even admitting he gained some of his military knowledge from news programs. Well, I watch the shows. I really see a lot of great, you know, when you watch your show and all of the other shows and you have the generals -- The danger in a president using television coverage to assess national and international events is it's so often based on punditry, people's opinion, not on fact. Reporter: But some in congress see an opportunity. I know you're watch so looking forward to meeting with you. Reporter: The white house ended up calling representy Eli jaj Cummings' office and telling viewers he bought ad time to reach the president directly. We've created a series of commercials in an attempt to bring him up to speed on some information he may lack. The cowboy for 25 years and two things I know. I don't like pain when I cat and the nuclear try ad consists of land based missile, submarine launched missiles and aerial bombers in you know the story behind those commercials. On a serious note some are buying time hoping president trump sees the ad and hears their message. Another example, the president sent out a tweet early this morning. It turns out came from a story on Fox News last night about prisoners being released from Guantanamo Bay. Thanks very much.

