Transcript for TSA revealing new biometric technology in airports

Let's start with what could be the beginning of the end of boarding passes. The TSA now revealing they're trying out fingerprints and jetblue is rolling out new facial recognition technology, moves that could revolutionize the way we travel. David Kerley is our guy and joins us from Boston's Logan international airport. I can see you there by jetblue. By one of those new machines. Tell us how it works. Reporter: Brand-new, robin. Only on one flight budgetblue is testing this new technology. It is facial recognition technology and the way it works is it takes a picture of your face and then it goes to the customs and border protection computer and makes a match between your face. I'll give it a shot. You come up and stand in front of this camera. It takes a picture of me. Now it's inquirying that computer and for some reason I didn't clear. Let me try one more time to see if it works. I'm standing still this time. I got to tell you it worked twice before. I got a little green spot here and that means you're able to board and that's the way it's going to work. All you need is your face, not a boarding pass and you can get on the plane. They're starting this first flight to aruba and folks are trying it right now and getting on the aircraft. Are you sure you bought a ticket? That could be the problem. You know what, David, this isn't the only type of bio mettic screening passengers may see. More coming in the future possibly. Reporter: Absolutely, robin mentioned the TSA is already talking about fingerprint, all biometric information, the iris irises, if you see clear, they're using both of those right now. The former head of the TSA told me basically it depends on how much biometric information you want to give to authorities and the airlines and it could make it much easier to board but a lot of questions about privacy. How much do you want to give to the airlines. You may give it to the government but to the airline, a lot of questions to be settled and that's why jetblue is using facial recognition. There's not much you can do to hide that. How much do you want to get on that plane to aruba? I know you're temped to board but you were denied. Reporter: It would be okay. I'll try again as soon as you clear with me. Okay. Thank you, David. Next up we got a major change involving one of the most famous songs in the world, yes, John Lennon's "Imagine." 46 years after its release the classic is getting a new co-writer. John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono, the national music publisher's association announcing his widow will get credit for her role in the creation. T.J., this was a long time coming. Reporter: Yeah, Strahan, I think we can get on board with the idea of setting a record straight but we are talking about now, correcting a historical record on one of the most iconic songs from one of the most iconic musicians the world has ever known, this is a big deal. Yes, the music publishers association surprised Yoko Ono. She had no idea this was coming at an event when they announced the process has now under way and have started to get her an official songwriting credit on that song. They say they are sure now that John Lennon, the late John Lennon does not deserve sole credit for that song "Imagine". He was pretty much saying that back in 1980 before she was announced yesterday. They played a clip from a bbc radio from John Lennon. Let's take a listen. Actually that should be credited as a lennon/ono song because a lot of it, the lyric and the concept came from Yoko but those days I was a bit more selfish and, a bit more macho and I sort of omitted to mention her contribution. Macho, that's code for a little ego there, T.J., but, you know, he did admit it back then in 1980. He admitted it then. He went further to say, look, if I had done it with David bowie this would have been a lennon/bowie song but said flat out she deserves credit and says she's just the wife. You don't give her credit, right. But in 1980 he made things clear. She deserves credit, guys. All right, T.J. I think this shows how influential she was in his creativity so congratulations to her.

