Transcript for Tupac Shakur letter reveals why he split from Madonna

Now to the newly revealed letter between two music icon, rap legend tupac shakur writing to Madonna from behind bars revealing why he ended their secret relationship. ABC's Mara schiavocampo is here with that story. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: Amy, good morning. That letter written 22 years ago kept private for decades by a friend of Madonna's now being released just before it will be auctioned off later this month. It reveals a deep friendship between the two, a bitter split and tupac's touching attempt to make amends. ??? Reporter: This morning the never-before-seen letter from one controversial music icon to another. ??? Reporter: Tupac shakur's heartfelt handwritten note to Madonna from prison. Addressed simply to M., the then 23-year-old rapper writing the 36-year-old, I must apologize to you because like you said, I haven't been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being. The tone of the letter is passionate and loving and apologetic even though he is breaking up with her, but there's clearly like a deep emotion toward her. Reporter: An unlikely pair. The two quietly dated in 1994, Madonna confirming the relationship just two years ago to Howard Stern. I was dating tupac shakur at the time and the thing is he like got me all riled up about life in general. Reporter: In the letter tupac reveals race was the reason for their split writing, for you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career. If anything, it would make you seem that much more open and exciting. But for me, I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. Race something that often weighed heavily on pac. I represent that thug mentality from the street. Reporter: The letter, the latest in renewed interest in the legendary rapper. A contradictory figure known for brushes with the law and his introspective music. ??? Even though I act crazy I got to thank the lord that you made me ??? Reporter: In the letter to Madonna, tupac adds, I never meant to hurt you and it ends asking Madonna to visit him in jail. Now, we reached out to tupac's estate but they had no comment on this letter. It goes up for sale for auction on July 19th. The starting bid, $100,000. The estimates are that it could go to 300,000 to 400,000 and the auction house has already received starting offers. Joining us is Kevin Powell whose recent memoir, "The education of Kevin Powell" including a chapter on tupac shakur and you're also writing a bio on tupac. The fall of 2018 it will be out is the plan. You have the ability to do it because you did a series of interviews with tupac while he was in prison. And in the same period when he presumably wrote this letter to Madonna, correct? It's wild. I literally interviewed tupac at rikers island in January of 1995 and this letter is dated January 1995 and he mentions Madonna, Mickey Rourke and other folks in the letter that were supportive of him and it's been kind of a qui quiet secret that's a-- he and Madonna had a relationship and he was grabbing with it and was considered a spokesperson but dating a white sister who he had a great affinity for and talked about do I publicly acknowledge these relationships or not. He didn't talk about the romance part of it. Did he discuss just the problems he was having with race and relationships. Absolutely. Here is someone who was in high cool in Baltimore in the performing arts high school met Jada Pinkett Smith and some of his biggest mentors were white brothers and sisters but felt this responsibility to be a spokesperson for his race. That's where the conflict came as you see in this letter. Just 25 when he died. What do you think his stance would be today? Would he still have concerns. I think he would be talking about race across the board. I mean there's video interviews of tupac talking about Donald Trump in 1992, talking about, you know, his version of black lives matter, et cetera. But I also think that tupac had the ability to be a bridge builder because there's -- I have seen people of all different backgrounds, white, black, la nine -- Latino, straight, gay. He would have been that bridge builder had he lived. When you see the content of the letter there was so much emotion, so much sensitivity. Do you think people will be surprised when they hear how poetic and how he wrote this letter to Madonna? You know, people who know his music and how vulnerable was -- he reminded me of John Lennon and others before him. He put it out there and who he was was on his chest. It was just another example of how vulnerable he was. We are very much looking forward to your book. Very timely indeed. Thanks so much for joining us, Kevin Powell, we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.