Transcript for Ex-TV anchor claims Spacey sexually assaulted her son

Now to new allegations and fallout for Kevin spacey. A former TV anchor coming forward tearfully claiming the actor sexually assaulted her then 18-year-old son last year. Authorities are looking into the case as many of Hollywood's scandals now turn into criminal investigations and, Amy, I know you have the latest. This morning after weeks of allegations against a growing number of stars and Hollywood power players, the sexual harassment scandals rocking Hollywood now potentially turning criminal. Police confirming this morning they are investigating reports of misconduct or even rape on the part of at least three Hollywood heavyweights including a new bombshell accusation against "House of cards" actor Kevin spacey. Emotional words from a former Boston TV anchor who alleges her son was sexually assaulted by Kevin spacey. First I just want to let you know I'm here not as a journalist today but as a mom. In July 2016, actor Kevin spacey sexually assaulted my son. Reporter: Heather Unruh claiming the actor bought her son drink after drink at a nantucket bar and groped him calling a him a sexual predator and criminal. Spacey stuck his hand inside my son's pants and grabbed his genitals. This was completely unexpected. And my son's efforts to shift his body to remove spacey's hand were only momentarily successful. The violation continued. My son panicked. He froze. A concerned woman quickly came to my very shaken son's side and asked if he was okay. Obviously she had seen something and she knew that he was not. She told him to run. And he did. He ran as fast as he could. Reporter: She says he woke up his sister and together they called their mom. Nothing could have prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man. It harmed him and it cannot be undone. Reporter: Unruh says her son did not report the incident out of embarrassment and fear but has since changed his mind. Cape cod's district attorney confirming to ABC news an individual has provided information to the nantucket police regarding an allegation of indecent assault and battery. The statute of limitations in Massachusetts for both civil and criminal prosecution will allow this young man to move forward. Reporter: Sony pictures confirms spacey is being removed from the J. Paul Getty drama "All the money in the world." And replaced with 87-year-old Christopher plummer. The star the latest in a series of celebrities who are under criminal investigation for sexual misconduct. The LAPD confirming a report has been filed against "Gossip girl" star "West side story." Ed westwick. Kristina Cohen writing westwick raped her saying she was paralyzed. Terrified. I couldn't speak. It was a nightmare. Westwick responding to the allegations tweeting, I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape. We can't talk about this. Reporter: This morning actor Terry crews taking action after writing on Twitter he was groped at a Hollywood party last year. TMZ capturing crews leaving the Hollywood division's office. Why did you decide to file the police report today? Oh, because you know, people have to be held accountable. Kevin spacey telling ABC news through a spokesperson he is take the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment and this morning, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein who now stands accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct including some claims of rape, possibly illegal jeopardy as well. The NYPD telling ABC news they believe the Manhattan D.A. Plans to present evidence before a grand jury which is not yet been convened yet and the Manhattan D.A. Telling ABC news they don't comment on investigations or time lines this person Weinstein's spokesperson saying we do not believe an indictment of Mr. Weinstein is imminent. No criminal charges are warranted. So, Amy, let's bring in Dan Abrams and Larry Hackett. We use the phrase sexual misconduct going so beyond that seeing more and more victims, they're pursuing criminal charges but haven't seen any actual arrests now. Do you think that will change? Yeah, I mean if you're Harvey Weinstein right now, you have to be very nervous based on the pressure that the New York police department is putting on the D.A. To file charges here. But I think part of the reason you're seeing so many more potential criminal cases, criminal investigations is statute of limitations meaning people aren't now talking about things that happened in the '70s and the '80s. They're talking about things that happened last year. Two years ago, six months ago. No statute of limitations problems either in criminal or civil. And so as a result, you've got a much more active situation when it comes to these investigations and not the excuse of saying, sorry, there's nothing we can do. Speaking to that obviously in addition to the reports about Kevin spacey and "West side story" -- Ed westwick. The dam has broken. Wondering whether the Weinstein situation would change things, it's obvious it has, a combination of people seeing the activity of -- that Weinstein perpetrated upon people and saying that happened to me, that's a crime, I'm going to the officials number one, number two, the degree of courage they're being given others are coming forward. I think, though, this is just the beginning. Just because it's been a month or six weeks doesn't mean that people have necessarily screwed up enough courage to come forward. It takes some people a lot of time and saw that yesterday in Boston. I think there's going to be more and more as people get that sense of proportion and that sense of courage to come forward. The court of public opinion is one thing. A courtroom is another. How do you go about proving these allegations? Corroborating evidence. Meaning these cases, people love to sai, oh, it's just a he said/she said or he said/he said. Not true. Very often what you have is corroborating evidence. What are those things, e-mails and texts from the time, friends who were there when it happened or immediately thereafter. So anything you have that can back up the account becomes very important in ray courtroom because particularly when you're talking about some of the older allegations, a D.A. Will want to say, all right, how can we prove this ask I believe you but how are we going to be able to prove this and that sort of corroborating evidence becomes critical. And, Larry, let's talk about how the entertainment industry moves forward. We know it happens in every industry but in the entertainment industry the rules are looser. You don't have a corporate structure. How do they figure it out and make things better? I think some the people there, whether it's leaders at studios or people with great influence will have to come forward and say we need to change the culture. You pointed out something that is right. When you watch an awards show it looks like they're all friends, it's basically a town full of freelancers who get together for different projects here and there. There is no hr department. There is no one to complain to. No central bureaucracy that handles Hollywood and that's why these things are allowed to fester and go on. Somebody needs to figure out how to do it. It's starting to affect the industry and nhow people perceive this town. If they don't it will be bad for everybody. Awards season is coming up. Those shows -- The last thing on their minds. You're right about that. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.