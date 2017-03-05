Twin sisters give birth to baby boys on same day in same hospital

Twins Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham each delivered baby boys on April 28 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, New Jersey.
0:37 | 05/03/17

Comments
Transcript for Twin sisters give birth to baby boys on same day in same hospital
You know. So it's really hot and growing up when you read their kids together and rub together booted and Jackson knew they would happen. And.

