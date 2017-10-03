Transcript for Uber driver's confrontation with police caught on camera

board here at the table with Dan Abrams and Jay Williams, ESPN analyst, former duke star. Thank you for coming on. We'll get to you in just a minute. A video taken by an Uber driver pulled over by police ordered to stop taking video as they search his passenger. Take a look at this. Hey, bud, turn that off. No, I'll keep recording, thank you. It's my right. Don't record me. You're a police officer on duty. I can record you. And if you come to the side of the vehicle I can keep recording you. Turn it off. Turn it off. I'm sitting in my car. There's a new law -- What is the law? Step out of the car. Explain to everyone here what the driver got right. The police officer got wrong. The law. The bottom line is you, of course, are allowed to shoot a police officer in a public space like that. With a camera. With a camera. There's just no question about it. And the other challenge for authorities here, he who is an attorney is saying they didn't have probable cause later to search his car either. So he's got two complaints going. Number one is you told me the law that didn't exist and number two is you searched my car even though you didn't have probable cause. Oops. So there's now an investigation going on any time you get a video like in that goes viral like this you're going to have an investigation. That's because of police chief saying taking photographs and video of people in plain sight including the police is your legal right. As a matter of fact, we invite citizens to do so when they believe it is necessary and as you said they're launching this investigation. What do you think? They handled it well by coming out quickly and not saying we'll defend the officer. They're basically saying, look, the officer was wrong here. I think the officer is going to get a reprimand. I don't think you cannot in a high-profile case like this punish an officer who is telling people a law that doesn't exist and making it up. With that said, I don't think this is going to be treated as the gravest of offenses either but I expect there will be some sort of reprimand for the police officer because I don't see how you can't. Everybody stayed calm at least in this situation. You think when people are pulled over -- Particularly the guy, he handled it as well -- while he was being very firm, the lawyer, he wasn't being a jerk to the police officers either. He wasn't being rude. He wasn't being disrespectful. He wasn't, you know -- he was basically just saying, look, this is my right. I can keep shooting and one point he says, look, I'm scared. He said I'm surrounded by five police officers now. I'm going to keep rolling. And I think what was so important about what he did is not escalating it to the next level. That was huge. That was huge. All right. Dan, thank you very much. Ready for a little hoops. I know we have a lot of people. They're here for the big east tournament celebrating and stuff. We got North Carolina fans out there and -- just all types of fans. Very jovial type of year. Yes. March Madness selection Sunday two days away. It is college basketball's most anticipated off-court event of the year where the NCAA unveils all the teams who will compete for a shot at the national championship. You know what that is like. Just a tad. I won a championship a long time ago. How about northwestern. They've never had the opportunity and that buzzer beater, they're calling it the play when they beat Michigan. Will they be getting a ticket to the dance in yes, they beat Rutgers last night in the big ten tournament. I think they are firmly in the NCAA tournament. How about this, this is is one of the only few teams in college basketball that never made the NCAA tournament in 78 years. They hosted the first final four in 1958. 1958 the first final four but never made the tournament so Chris Collins my associate head coach at duke the head coach now for northwestern happy they're in the tournament. Last year the bracket. Yes. How do you prevent that. Bracketgate. Always a gate now. Well, the NCAA has taken on different measures and now have these people at the Marriott marquee, only time they're allowed to leave is gneiting family and have to order room service. But I don't know. I actually like what the bracket is leaked. It creates more of a hysteria around the tournament and everything now is with your phone. Everybody is checking on their phones. Nobody wants to watch shows unless they're watching yours. The oscars. You were going to say that. Sorry. See. Everybody is stealing my lines today. Look into your crystal ball, Jay. What do you think? I have five teams that I think can actually win the NCAA tournament. I know there are a lot that will get into the tournament but starts off with North Carolina. I'm a duke guy. That pains me to say that but the tar heels are trending in the right direction and have great guard play. You talk about they have a guy named Joel berry who is a lead guard and Justin Jackson who is the ACC player of the year and color is tar heel blue. A good color to wear and Oregon, they're in there. UCLA, Kansas and Villanova and very important when you start getting -- at home with your Bracks and looking at some games where you question I don't know which team to pick sometimes go with your favorite color. Sometimes go with your favorite mascot. My mother beat me in my bracket, it's very sad to say I do this for a living but there's some luck involved. I'm glad you said that and I didn't. I'm glad you said that. Can we pin you down? I'll probably have to go with UCLA. I'll go out west. I'll go UCLA to win it all. We got blue too. I went to duke sitting across from this guy is awesome. You know. Come on. A guy who -- You tried out for the basketball team. Well. You didn't tell me that. By the way -- He did? That is a true story but you need the context and we don't have time for to understand that I did go to tryouts but not as a serious player. We have all of March. Yes, but I did try out. All you need filling out bracket tune in to tournament challenge marathon Monday at 7:00 P.M. Eastern. Thank you, guys. A story so many are sharing.

