Transcript for UCLA players thank Trump, admit to shoplifting

Also this morning, those three UCLA basketball players are now speaking out, apologizing for shoplifting in China. Adrienne Bankert is here and, Adrienne, president trump was wondering are they going to give him credit for helping them in they did thank president trump and president trump responded you're welcome. He just tweeted to the three UCLA basketball players saying you're welcome. Go out and give a big thank you to president XI jinping of China and have a great life sounding like a sage. Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long winding road of life. He said they could face as much as ten years in jail for what they did and though they're in trouble with their school big time, and they're in trouble with their coach, he's disappointed, those players clearly feeling extremely fortunate. They all say they're embarrassed for their actions. Here's what liangelo ball said. I'd like to start off by saying sorry for stealing from the stores in China. I'm a young man. However, it's not an excuse for making a really stupid decision. I'd also like to thank president trump and the United States government for the help that they provided, as well. I'm grateful to be back home and I'll never make a mistake like this again. We know all three are saying they will never make a mistake like this again. They are very, very fortunate to be back home but we know they posted bail, $2200 but had to stay in a hotel room until this was resolved. Facing any penalty here. They spent one night in Chinese jail before bailing out and stayed in that hotel. Back at home they have to earn their way back onto the court and will be suspended from the team indefinitely according to the athletics department as UCLA reviews the situation and won't be traveling with the team. Won't be suiting up for games, at some point they might be permitted to go to meetings and practices but the athletic department says they'll focus on academics for now. One bad decision can change your life in they are three very lucky guys. Oh, yeah absolutely fortunate.

