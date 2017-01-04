Transcript for UConn's 111-game winning streak ended in women's March Madness bracket

Good to be with you. Our other big headline, that winning streak that lasted almost three years. But this morning it's shattered by a buzzer beater victory. This is amazing and ESPN's Tony Reali is here with the game everybody is talking about this morning. Mississippi step beating UConn. Hey, Tony. It's being called the biggest upset in history, the impossible happening. The reason why we love sports and this is not an April fools' day joke. They have beaten UConn in overtime on a buzzer beater. Pull-up. Pull-up. She got it. Reporter: What you're seeing here hasn't happened for 111 games, 865 days, nearly three years. A buzzer beat to end all buzzer beaters. Morgan William and Mississippi state stunning UConn and the world. Call it the thrill of defeat. Connecticut coach Geno auriemma grinning ear to ear out of respect as his team lost for the first time since 2014. The kid made a great play and that's one of the toughest shots to make from that distance, you know, under that kind of pressure. Reporter: The huskies trailing by as many as 14 in the first half. She lays it in. Reporter: But managed to claw their way back against the fearless bulldog team. It was a battle on the hardwood as the two teams exchanged points and blows. All the way to overtime. UConn seemingly set up for victory after a controversial flagrant foul sent Katie to the line for two but the huskies turn the ball over just moments later, literally opening the lane for this moment. Drive. Pull-up. She got it. Reporter: Now one game away from championship gold, the bulldogs getting a special visit from hall of famer our very own robin Roberts. We got one more. You celebrate, you bring it down. You got one more. Thank you for elevating women's basketball the way you have. Thank you. How cool is that? Robin is not wrong, of course, one more game, some sports fan also remember the miracle on ice, team usa hockey beat Russia. How do you follow up what you just did last night, though, if you're Mississippi state? You beat Finland. You beat Finland. South Carolina. That will be tricky, Ron, but thank you very much. What a stunning display of sportsmanship. Geno auriemma and the entire team. They know what they mean to this sport to women's basketball. This is very good for them to lose, not great for people in Connecticut but for the sport it's wonderful. When a story. And the people in Finland are really upset. Tony, thank you very much. Rookie -- He knows what I mean. I know what you mean. As is his want -- by the way just moments ago I had a chance to speak with Mississippi state head women's basketball coach. Vic Schaefer. Coach, congratulations. Thanks for joining us. How are you feeling the morning after. Hadn't caught too many Zs, so to speak but just really proud, proud of my kids, proud of my staff. So much goes into a season like this and to beat an unbelievable opponent like the one we defeated last night is really special. Did you -- did you have any real confidence that you could pull off this victory and what was your game plan going into the night? Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you know that the challenge before you is really, really obviously really big. I think in our locker room watching film and in talking about what it would take to have a chance at the end for victory, we knew that we were playing well and knowing who my kids are, their character, you know, just their toughness. I think it's safe to say you're getting the credit you deserve now. It was an indisputably amazing victory. Let me ask you about the young woman who made that incredible buzzer beater shot Morgan William. Can you tell us about her and that moment? Morgan has been a tremendous leader for us. She has great court awareness and savvy. And she wanted to be in that moment. She's obviously playing well for us. She had 41 against Baylor in the elite eight game that got us here but none of those shots had any ig abouteren that the one she hit last night. The shot of a lifetime. Vick schae vic Schaefer, we can hear it in your voice, a whole lot of screaming of late for you. Not over late. Going into the big finals against South Carolina and we here at ABC news wish you the best of luck and thanks for joining us after a huge night. Thank you for having me. Praise the lord and go, dogs. Praise the lord and go, dogs. My new bumper sticker. Catch the Mississippi state versus South Carolina game tomorrow night on ESPN2.

