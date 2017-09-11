Transcript for New undercover tests expose TSA screening failures

Pulling a speaker out, wow. A new concern about airport safety as an expected 28.5 million people are getting ready to flay for Thanksgiving. Alarming results from undercover tests show checkpoints fail to uncover threats. David Kerley has more. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning. You mentioned more than half the time it's actually worse than that. We got a tip that the fail rate was around 0% and a source familiar with this classified report says, that's in the ballpark. Now, this comes two years after the fail rate for TSA and some of these tests was 95%. Now, the tests and the teams including secretaries and administrative workers try to sneak components from bomb, guns and weapons through security. This is an effort to stress the system because terrorists still believe attacking U.S. Aviation and the system can the crown yule for them. And for many U.S. Officials the threat of laptop bops or other weapons remains extremely high right now. These new results are alarming for members of congress from both parties. They were briefed on this latest classified test yesterday, one of them called it very disturbing, another alarming. One member, Michael, told the head of TSA your administration, your agency is broken, Michael. Very strong words and, David, what is congress want to have happen to fix the gap in security at checkpoints and no pun intend sfwld a couple of moments ago we showed you brand-new scanners that see your bags in a 3D form. They're testing those machines right now in a couple of cities, Phoenix and Boston but the members of congress want to see this deployed. They say money is the problem which is being divert add way from TSA.

