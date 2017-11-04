Transcript for United Airlines faces backlash after passenger dragged off flight

Dan Abrams joins us and talk about that in a moment. First, what's going on here? The CEO -- I don't know why he's making this statement, right. United is getting so caught up in the issue that David just raised which is it's our legal right to refuse someone access to the plane or even to remove them from the plane. That's not the point. The point is the world is watching that video and saying, wait a second. Could that be me? All right. And as a result, the response from united airlines ought to just be this is horrible. This is terrible. This is awful and this won't happen again. That's it. I mean from a pr perspective and, again, pr in legal do end up intersectioning, it is not smart for him to at this point simply be saying we did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong, we did nothing wrong. Another legal issue of the man who was scuffed up, we saw him bleeding. Could he possibly file a lawsuit. Let's talk about the legal issues involved. If there's a lawsuit, it likely is against actually the police department. More than united because, again, united does have the legal right to refuse someone access or even to ask someone to leave a plane. The people who pulled him off the plane were not united airlines employees. That was the police department doing that. And a member of the police department, the aviation police have already been put on leave as a result of those actions. Now, could there be a lawsuit against united? Absolutely. Will they throw in the fact that it was employees of united who were taking those seats instead of passengers, absolutely. But the fact that united couldn't take care of it itself and had to call the police for something like that, that could be another issue. Talk about the legal stance. People are not aware of what rights and the rights that they don't have when they're boarding. There is a passenger bill of rights, right? If you are one of those people in an overbooking situation who has refused access tore told to leave a plane you're entitled to not just some coupons but entitled to cash and there's specific amounts of money you're entitled to in addition to getting to the location you're going to. This is far from over. It is far from over in particular as a result of what the united CEO said. Let's see if they settle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.