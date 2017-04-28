United Airlines settles with passenger dragged from flight

United did not disclose the terms of its settlement with Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was seen on video being violently removed from a flight.
2:08 | 04/28/17

Transcript for United Airlines settles with passenger dragged from flight
executions before one of their lethal injection drugs expires on Sunday. United airlines reach an agreement with Dr. David Dao. Alex Perez has the details from Chicago. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. It's been 18 days since this ordeal began and the video went viral. United is hoping this settlement will help put this episode behind them. After the dramatic video of Dr. David Dao being dragged off a flight to Chicago. Oh, my god! Reporter: This morning, united airlines and the 69-year-old Dao announcing they have reached a settlement. The terms not disclosed. Oh, my god, look what you did to him! Reporter: Less than three weeks ago, airport officers forced him off an oversold flight to make room for employees. He suffered a concussion, a broken nose, and lost two teeth. Unit united CEO Oscar Munoz Chris sized for his initial response. Do you think he's at fault in any way? No, he can't be. Reporter: Now, issuing yet another apology Thursday. Sorry doesn't go nearly far enough the shocking way one of our passengers was treated that day and for ours response that fold. Reporter: United's response a ten-point policy change, including increasing the amount an agent can offer a passenger for their seat to $10,000. Other airlines feeling the heat. American called out after an altercation between a flight attendant and a mom of two over a stroller, levering her in tears. Just give me back pi stroller, please. Reporter: And delta under fire after video of this passenger being kicked off his flight. I'm not really clear on why I'm being asked to leave the plane. Reporter: For going to the bathroom while the plane was in line waiting to take off. In the middle of all this passenger backlash, a big announcement from southwest airlines. The airline saying they will no longer overbook flights.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

