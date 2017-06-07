Transcript for University of Illinois kidnapping suspect denied bail

Now to the new developments in the disappearance of that Chinese exchange student, the man charged with her kidnapping is now being held without bail and ABC's Diane Macedo is here with the new details emerging about that suspect. Good morning, Diane. Reporter: Amy, good morning. Brendt Christensen will await his pending trial behind bars after a chilling day in court. Prosecutors claim he even went to the victim's village -- victim's vigil, that is, and started picking out potential other targets. The judge said he's a danger to the community. Reporter: Overnight 28-year-old brendt Christensen, the man charged with kidnapping 26-year-old university of Illinois exchange student yingying Zhang denied bail. At a court hearing Wednesday prosecutors said they believe Christensen seen in this photo attending a vigil for Zhang was allegedly casing the crowd for other possible targets. While there he was allegedly recorded making statements about the characteristics of an idea victim and saying Zhang fought and resisted when he brought her to his apartment. According to the FBI Zhang was last seen on June 9th in this surveillance video getting into Christensen, a stranger's car after he offered her a ride but the FBI says Christensen claims he let her out after she became panicked when he said he made a wrong turn. Investigators found recent visits to a web forum called perfect ab sdukz fantasy and planning a kidnapping. Zhang's family are devastated and heartbroken. The father said repeatedly that he will not leave until he finds the daughter. Reporter: The defense has egg urged the public to keep an open mines as they haven't presented their side of the case. Christensen hasn't even entered a plea yet due back in court next week. If convicted he could face life in prison. And no help to police in terms of finding her. In court he barely said a word. No expression, no reaction. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.