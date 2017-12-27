Transcript for Unprecedented security expected for New Year's ball drop

We want to move to the unprecedented security for the new years eve ball drop. NYPD on high alert. Gio Benitez has the latest for us. Reporter: Good morning to you. On new years eve this place will be packed with people and police. They learned so much from this year's attacks. That's why this year they are just pulling out all the stops here. The count down on for new years eve celebrations. In New York expect the most security ever with new garage closures, streets blocked off, concrete barricades, armed and plain clothes officers plus additional check points before entering times square. Banned backpacks, large bags and umbrellas. The strict rules come after two terrorist attacks in New York City just in the past two months. People should ekt pekt an increase in security this year because of the ongoing threat we've seen from ISIS over the past few years they sought to encourage followers to carry out low level attacks whenever they can particularly target people where they gather in crowds. Reporter: A recent joint assessment by FBI, NYPD and the New York port authority said they remain concerned about international terrorists and extremists potentially targeting times square where more than one million people are expected to gather. Also along the Las Vegas strip law enforcement increasing security following the shooting in ogt. They're going to be concerned about crowds gathering where there's vul nermt to those targets. Reporter: There's one thing these police want you to bring to these ents, that's your patience. Some things feel inconvenient and they will be but it's for your own safety. They want to prevent any scenario. It's a good reminder that all of this is for our own safety. I took my daughter to times square. The NYPD have done such a great job. I felt so safe walking around times square. As always we have to be vigilant. Pience and vigilance. We'll turn to the fourteen agers

