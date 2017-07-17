Transcript for US doctor evaluates baby Charlie Gard in London

of people. Let's turn to James Longman with the latest on Charlie gard. An American doctor is now in the uk assessing Charlie's chances for treatment. Give us the latest, James. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Yes, this is the day that Charlie's family have been fighting for. A team of doctors is this morning at the children's hospital behind me assessing Charlie. What they're looking to do is work out if this new experimental treatment could significantly help him. It's all focused on the brain, the big question, has there already been too much damage or could this treatment help reverse that? Now, this team includes Dr. Michio hurano from Columbia university medical center. He thinks there is a 10% chance of improvement in baby Charlie's muscle strength joined by an Italian doctor from the Vatican, some of his doctors here as well as a court intermediary and Charlie's mother Connie and will have today and tomorrow to make assessments and make a report and that will go back to the high court and a judge will make a ruling, we think, maybe next week. The judge said he wanted the newest and latest information before making the ruling. Thank you, James.

