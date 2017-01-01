Transcript for US Prepares for Donald Trump's Inauguration

It's a new year as we have said and there is a new president in just a few weeks. Donald Trump will be taking the oath of office. January 20th to be act. With a brand new legislative agenda as the Obamas prepare to leave the white house. Mary Bruce joins us from Washington, D.C. With a look at what's ahead in twenty 17. Good morning and happy new year. Reporter: Good morning. Happy new year. A new year, new president and new concerns about the new administration but before trump gets to work, this city is getting ready to inaugurate the 45th president of the united States. Don't expect this celebration to be like years past in an effort to reflect trump's historic campaign officials say it will be a workman like inaugust recall, not a coronation. ??? Kicking things off Jackie Evan Coe set to sing the national anthem as Donald Trump is sworn in on the capitol steps. Make America great again but the festive tiffs will be notably scaled down. Trump is slated to attend just two official inaugural balls and third party to salute the armed forces. The next first lady playing a key role. She's a full partner in the victory celebration for the president-elect. Trump has big plans for his first 100 days. First up, overhauling Obamacare. We have absolutely no choice. So we're going to repeal and replace Obamacare and you're going to get health care at a much lower price. Republicans on capitol hill agree. Obamacare doesn't work. But first, trump needs a cabinet. His picks are headed for their senate confirmation hearings. Senator Jeff sessions takes the hot seat as Democrats examine his record and consider him for attorney general. As attorney general, Jeff sessions would have dangerous new authority to attack civil rights. Sessions was previously rejected for a federal judgeship over allegations he made racist remarks. Charges he's passionately denied. These are troubling things and the only fair thing to do is ask a lot of questions, very thorough questions and then make an opinion. And get ready for fireworks when lawmakers question trump's pick for secretary of state. Former Exxon mobile CEO Rex tillerson who has deep ties to Russia. I have concerns with his relationship with Vladimir Putin. As president Obama exits. The Obamas plan to stick around Washington while Sasha finishes high school. Our attitude is that if you have a teenager and you really want to make sure that they never talk to you again then pull them out of high school right in the middle of sophomore years. You're right. After leaving the white house president Obama says his top priority is a nice long nap. Followed by a relaxing vacation after eight years here in Washington, he's looking forward to much needed r&r. Dan. Thank you very much. We appreciate it.

