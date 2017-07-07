Transcript for US tennis star collapses mid-match at Wimbledon

And now to that terrible injury at wimbledon. A top American player collapsing on the court and screaming this agony. Many are now asking why it took so long to get her the help she desperately needed. ABC's T.J. Holmes has more on that story. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: Good morning, we have seen, of course, horrific injuries in sports from time to time. We have never quite heard one like this and in a sport where crowds are told to be quiet there was one deafening one in this crowd of thousands. This young lady on the ground screaming, help me, help me. It was a hard fought duel between two tough opponents. But in a split second, it all changed. Help me. Help me please. Reporter: American Bethanie mattek-sands grabs her right knee screaming in pain as her challenger watches on helpless. Replays show the 32-year-old charging the net with her right knee buckles and she falls to the grass in agony. Her opponent climbed over the net and catching a sight of the injured knee immediately calls for a doctor. Help me. Help me. I've never seen anything like this and I panicked a little bit as well. Tried to comfort her as much as I could but you -- I mean, you could feel the pain. Reporter: Mattek-sands doubles partner Lucie in tears. The tandem had been huge favorites to win their fourth straight grand slam title. The stunned crowd watched as the Minnesota native was treated by a medical team. Her husband Justin by her side. The player was finally carried off on a stretcher almost 20 minutes after collapsing. Felt like so long. There are sports where you see something is happening and you see it straightaway. Here it took a while so someone has to take the video and actually time and see how long it took for people to get there because for me I think she was too long on the ground. Reporter: Wimbledon officials say they responded within one minute but the player was kept on the court while pain relief was given then a waiting ambulance rushed her to a hospital. Now, she is having more tests done on that knee this morning. We might know something in a few hours. To her opponent's point what if this had been a cardiac arrest where seconds matter in life and death. It took too long for somebody to get out there and could have felt like an eternity because we hear her screaming and that gives you chills about this. We're still waiting to see what happened to that knee but an awful scene. It sure was. Thanks, T.J.

