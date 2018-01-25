Transcript for Ex-USA doctor sentenced for sexual assaults

face-to-face with Robert Mueller. Take a look at the headline in this morning's "Detroit free press" summing it up in one word, "Courageous" and listing all women who came forward. Those are not victims, those are survivors. And the fallout continuing and msu's president resigning and Larry Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison. This is not over. It is not over. The judge sealing his fate after hearing statements from 156 of his alleged victims publicly confronting him with their stories of abuse but as many of them said, this is about much more than just Larry Nassar. After seven days of powerful testimony -- Larry me tickously groomed me for the purpose of exploiting me for his sexual gain. I have experienced flashback nightmares of the abuse. You seem to have a hard time looking at me now but you didn't when I was half naked on your table. Reporter: Larry Nassar apologizing occasionally turning away from the microphone to address his accusers directly. Your words have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core. There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry many a for what has occurred. Reporter: The judge slamming the 54-year-old with 40 to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct. You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again. I just signed your death warrant. Reporter: The judge reading from a letter Nassar wrote to the court last week arguing the victims were seeking money and media attention. I was a good doctor because my treatments worked. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Reporter: Judge Aquilina responding bluntly. Anywhere you walk destruction will occur to those must vulnerable. Reporter: Olympic champion Simone Biles and Aly raisman who both say they too were abused by Nassar praising the judge. Biles writing on Instagram, to judge Aquilina, thank you, you are my hero. Raisman tweeting thanks to the army of survivors and you I am forever grateful that all of our voices are finally heard. Denise Albert W Rachael denhollander was first to accuse him. The scandal far from over. Nassar's accusers demanding action against those who may have known about the abuse. I feel that msu was an enabler. Msu needs to be accountable for their actions. Reporter: Overnight Lou Anna Simon under increasing pressure to resign stepping down from her post. Meanwhile, three board members of usa gymnastics have already resigned. That organization suspending longtime coach and close friend of Nassar John geddert and severing ties with the karolyi ranch where they say Nassar carried out some of his sexual acts. The karolyis nowhere to be found currently being sued in civil court. To have the karolyis' trust means everything in gymnastics and Larry Nassar could go down to the ranch in Texas and that's where Larry Nassar preyed on so many of his victims. Usa gymnastics is also being sued in civil court. Michigan state university also in the crosshairs. On Tuesday the NCAA opening an investigation into the university's conduct surrounding this matter.

