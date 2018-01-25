-
Now Playing: USA Gymnastics cuts ties with famed coach
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old faces former USA Gymnastics team doctor at sentencing
-
Now Playing: How to protect pets from dangerous dog flu
-
Now Playing: YouTube star addresses suicide in new video after scandal
-
Now Playing: Judge bans Turpins from contacting kids until 2021
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas shooting survivor makes miraculous recovery
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's willing to talk to Mueller under oath
-
Now Playing: Study links flu with increased heart attack risk
-
Now Playing: Republicans claim FBI officials' texts show anti-Trump bias
-
Now Playing: Gymnast accuser of Larry Nassar reacts to his sentence
-
Now Playing: Ex-USA doctor sentenced for sexual assaults
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Demi Lovato fights to 'take the stigma away' from mental illness
-
Now Playing: Girl cries at news she's getting a baby brother
-
Now Playing: Ex-Olympic doctor faces sentencing after emotional victim statements
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain causes flood warnings and ice jams in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominations spark debate on Oscar-worthy performances
-
Now Playing: LeBron James hits 30K point milestone
-
Now Playing: Barry's Bootcamp CEO demos 4 moves anyone can do at home to get in shape
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato reveals new mental health initiative on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Minnie Mouse reacts to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame