Transcript for Vice President Pence visits Capitol Hill to revive GOP health care bill

A battle under way on capitol hill over president trump's supreme court nominee. Republicans and Democrats debating through the night and that vote is set for tomorrow morning. And Obama national security adviser Susan rice back in the news accused of asking for the identities of trump transition officials named in intelligence reports. Rice says it was legal and proper to get those names. And she denies making any of it public. On the health care front lawmakers have renewed talks. Vice president pence going to capitol hill overnight trying to relaunch the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce starts us off from capitol hill with all of that. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Yeah, the vice president was here last night meeting with key Republicans for two hours. But still no agreement and no actual legislation. The white house is now eager to bring health care reform back to life and finally get this done. They're even willing to make changes to things that the president promised he wouldn't touch like protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Under a new plan those patients could see their health care costs skyrocket. The white house is also now considering letting states opt out of a requirement that insurers cover some basic health care services but it is simply not clear if all of this is going to be enough to get this done. Especially for those ultra conservatives who are the ones who blocked the first attempt. Right, so, Mary, the white house obviously needs to strike that deal with conservative members, but where does that leave the moderates? Are they going to be able to support this version? Reporter: Yeah, Amy, this is all a delicate balancing act. Any concessions that are made though those conservatives risk alienating the moderate, what brought down the bill the first go round the question is whether they can strike that balance and this morning it seems they simply haven't reached a consensus that doesn't tip the scale too far in one direction or another. Amy. Mary Bruce, thanks so much.

