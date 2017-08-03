-
Now Playing: Day care worker arrested for allegedly pushing kid down stairs
-
Now Playing: Video allegedly shows day care worker pushing child down stairs
-
Now Playing: Is interval training the secret to staying young?
-
Now Playing: Some conservative Republicans call health care plan 'Obamacare lite'
-
Now Playing: Wedding party bus catches fire, photographer catches it all on camera
-
Now Playing: When is it important to be frank with your friends?
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' goes inside a metabolic chamber
-
Now Playing: Bill Paxton's cause of death revealed
-
Now Playing: House Republicans reveal Obamacare replacement plan
-
Now Playing: Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Avian flu: The basics
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman re-enacts giraffe livestream
-
Now Playing: Unplug creator shares her simple guide to meditation
-
Now Playing: SoulCycle superstar Stacey Griffith dishes on her new book
-
Now Playing: Author dying of cancer writes moving dating profile for her husband of 26 years
-
Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen opens up about postpartum depression
-
Now Playing: The moment a colorblind boy sees what he's been missing for the 1st time
-
Now Playing: Foods to savor in cold weather
-
Now Playing: Flu season may pose risk to children
-
Now Playing: 'Dobby' the newborn giraffe gets plasma treatment to bolster immune system