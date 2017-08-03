Video allegedly shows day care worker pushing child down stairs

The day care worker, Sarah Gable, 52, of Folcroft, Pennsylvania, faces charges of simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of children, according to court documents.
0:23 | 03/08/17

Some disturbing video has a a four year old girl down a set of stairs. The date here's manager saw the incident on surveillance video on a camera that happened to have been installed the day of the incident. People was fired and arrested and thankfully that child was not seriously injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

