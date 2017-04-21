New video of deadly terror attack on the Champs-Elysees in Paris

A 39-year-old Frenchman allegedly fired shots near the Champs Elyesses in Paris killing one police officer and injuring two others before police returned fire and killed the gunman.
04/21/17

Transcript for New video of deadly terror attack on the Champs-Elysees in Paris

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46932235,"title":"New video of deadly terror attack on the Champs-Elysees in Paris","duration":"2:54","description":"A 39-year-old Frenchman allegedly fired shots near the Champs Elyesses in Paris killing one police officer and injuring two others before police returned fire and killed the gunman. ","url":"/GMA/video/video-deadly-terror-attack-champs-elysee-paris-46932235","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
