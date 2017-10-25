Transcript for Video emerges of Nigerien militant group active in area of deadly ambush

We have new details on that ambush that left four American soldiers dead in Niger. Officials say the special forces unit was gathering intelligence on a top terror target, may have been set up in a sneak attack. They're looking at a new video for clues and our chief investigative correspondent Brian roost here with details. This new video could be an important clue in the investigation. As the U.S. Is making plans to both figure out what happened and settle the score with the militant group they believe is responsible. U.S. Intelligence authorities are taking a close look at this video seeking any clues to the identity of the well armed militants who killed the four U.S. Soldiers in that deadly ambush. Reporter: With the surviving attackers escaping on motorbikes. The video came from one of the locals from a village very locate to tongo tongo where it happened. Reporter: It was provided by a former U.S. Military expert on west Africa. The images reportedly sent to residents of the local Ville ago around the time of the attack. The men speaking in local ethnic dialect. It says if we capture them what are we going to do with them. One says we'll decapitate them. Another one says we'll fight them with weapons. Reporter: This man says the video was actually shot by the leader of the local militant group named Abu waleed. He is one of the hh value individuals that the U.S. Government is looking at. Reporter: Another video shows him last year when he declared his allegiance to ISIS. Two senior U.S. Intelligence officials tell ABC news the mission went from reconnaissance to kill our capture. After the unit received information from that a high value target had been located some eight hours away. But when they went there they found nothing. We want to make sure we have the whole story, we have the whole story in context. We can provide the facts to the family. That's my primary target audience right now. Reporter: Among the key questions investigators have been told a second green beret unit was supposed to chopper in to it help but never made it to the location so now commanders are being asked why was that. Brian, thanks very much.

