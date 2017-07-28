Transcript for New video released in fatal car crash involving Venus Williams

Thank you, Linzie. Newly released video revealing what Venus Williams moments after that deadly car crash and ABC's linsey Davis has those details. Reporter: The seven-time grand slam champion is used to fighting on the court and now she's prepared to fight in court. Defending herself against a wrongful death lawsuit after that fatal Florida car crash in June. She denies any allegations of wrongdoing but the victim's family now says new body cam video suggests Venus is to blame. Are you involved? Yes. Reporter: This morning newly released body camera footage from just moments after the car crash involving tennis pro Venus Williams. Which one is yours. This one. Are you okay? I am. Reporter: The footage reveals the 78-year-old victim Jerome Barson talking to officers after the crash. How are you doing? Just a little confused. Okay. Is it possible that I could get your driver's licenses? What? Reporter: His wife Linda in the driver's seat. My husband's on blood thinners and he's bleeding. An officer tells Williams she was at fault for the accident. But later explains why he wasn't issuing her a ticket. I will say that you're at fault in this crash but I'm not citing you for it because I think you got stuck in the middle of the intersection. It's one of those situations where you had the right of way but you kind of lost the right of way. In a situation like that what are you going to do because you can't back up. Exactly. You just got stuck in a bad situation there so I'd just let the insurance companies work it out. Reporter: The Barson family who filed a lawsuit against Williams now tells ABC news the newly released body camera footage supports our original assessment that Venus is at fault for this accident. Surveillance video taken seconds before the crash shows Williams enter the intersection lawfully on a green light. Police are still investigating the crash. No comment from Venus' legal team at this time. But in court documents her lawyer did say that the victim wouldn't have been seriously injured if only he had been wearing a seat belt. Wow. Old lesson learned again. Thanks very much.

