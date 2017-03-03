Transcript for Video released of police pulling young man out of car and tasing him, resulting in death

Ohio, 77 a week ago waking up. They feel like. Reporter: That's 18-year-old Nicholas dike ma running from police. He crashes into a ditch. And now sheriff's deputies are trying to get into the lead of vehicles. He hits the gas but police drag them out of the side door. This morning his family admits he was on drugs but they feel what happens next is murder. Taken from the vehicle, put him in the road and got on top of him. Reporter: You see it clearly. One of the deputies keeps leaning his knee onto their son's neck and then turns him around and does it again. A state autopsy says it's one of the reasons he died. Compression of the neck and tore sew. Turn him on his side. Nicolas, wake up. Reporter: The family waited too long. We're not getting anywhere. They are suing. It killed him and I got a problem with them. They should be held accountable. Reporter: The deputy was fired after being criminally charged. The other three this morning are on regular duty. The family says their son was struggling with addiction and shouldn't have run from police in 2015. But they say that was no reason for him to die. Amy. All right, Steve osunsami, thank you.

