Video released of police pulling young man out of car and tasing him, resulting in death

More
A video was released from 2015 when Nicholas Dyksma, 18, crashed his car, was pulled from the vehicle by Georgia police, tasered multiple times and forcibly held down on his neck and torso.
1:52 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video released of police pulling young man out of car and tasing him, resulting in death
Ohio, 77 a week ago waking up. They feel like. Reporter: That's 18-year-old Nicholas dike ma running from police. He crashes into a ditch. And now sheriff's deputies are trying to get into the lead of vehicles. He hits the gas but police drag them out of the side door. This morning his family admits he was on drugs but they feel what happens next is murder. Taken from the vehicle, put him in the road and got on top of him. Reporter: You see it clearly. One of the deputies keeps leaning his knee onto their son's neck and then turns him around and does it again. A state autopsy says it's one of the reasons he died. Compression of the neck and tore sew. Turn him on his side. Nicolas, wake up. Reporter: The family waited too long. We're not getting anywhere. They are suing. It killed him and I got a problem with them. They should be held accountable. Reporter: The deputy was fired after being criminally charged. The other three this morning are on regular duty. The family says their son was struggling with addiction and shouldn't have run from police in 2015. But they say that was no reason for him to die. Amy. All right, Steve osunsami, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45881755,"title":"Video released of police pulling young man out of car and tasing him, resulting in death","duration":"1:52","description":"A video was released from 2015 when Nicholas Dyksma, 18, crashed his car, was pulled from the vehicle by Georgia police, tasered multiple times and forcibly held down on his neck and torso.","url":"/GMA/video/video-released-police-pulling-young-man-car-tasing-45881755","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.