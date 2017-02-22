Video shows Harrison Ford's near-collision with 747 jetliner

Ford, who was flying a single-engine plane as he prepared to land at California's John Wayne Airport, narrowly missed an American Airlines jet with 100 people onboard because he mistakenly identified his aircraft to the tower.
3:06 | 02/22/17

