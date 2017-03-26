Transcript for Video shows Las Vegas hotel armed robbery

We're going the turn to a harrowing 24 hours in Las Vegas. New video of robbers in masks pulling off a jewelry heist at the bellagio hotel. Then a shooting in the heart of the trip. Marci Gonzalez is there. Reporter: Hi, Dan. Good morning. Things are back to Normal here after those two unrelated crimes. One of them bringing this normally very busy area to a stand still. For hours, the famed Las Vegas strip shut down. Watch out for cross fire. Guy with the rifle. Reporter: Thousands of tourists kept at a distance. People dropped everything everywhere. Reporter: A S.W.A.T. Team surrounded this bus trying to capture the suspect they say got on board Saturday afternoon and randomly opened fire on passengers. He just starting shooting indiscriminately. Reporter: One victim killed. Another shot in the abdomen expected to survive. The other passengers managing to escape as the accused gunman barricaded himself on board. Police using an explosive and launching a robotic camera into the second deck. Getting a look at the accused killer before he finally sur rendered. He has mental issues. We know there's no terrorism nexus. Reporter: This, just hours after another scare on the strip. The bellagio put on lockdown. New video shows three suspected thieves wearing animal masks, making their getaway, after using sledge hammers. Possible active shooter in a zebra mask. Reporter: Police not commenting on how much was stolen. And police made one arrest in that case. This morning, they are still searching for the other suspects. And they stress that burglary was in no way connected to the deadly shooting here on the strip. As you said, unrelated. This morning, we're seeing disturbing new images of the

