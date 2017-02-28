Transcript for Viola Davis sheds light on 'impostor syndrome'

Back now with that surprise revelation from Viola Davis, the new Oscar winner telling Amy moments after that that she suffers from something that a lot of women do. It's surprising if you think about it. A lot of women are in the same boat that Viola Davis is, something millions of Americans face where despite all your success you sometimes feel like a fraud. Viola revealing she struggling with it. Now an Oscar award winning actress. And the Oscar goes to Viola Davis. I became an artist and thank god I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. High achievements but like many Davis still battles with doubts as she rereeled backstage after the oscars. Tell me how that feels. It feels like my hard work has paid off but at the same time I still have the impostor, you know, syndrome. Reporter: That term impostor syndrome is a concept psychologists coined for feeling a sense of phoniness despite he had of high achievement. I still feel like, you know, I'm going to wake up and everybody is going to see me for the hack I am, you know, I still feel like when I walk on the set that I'm starting from scratch. Until I realize, okay, I do know what I'm doing. I'm human. Reporter: Some researchers estimate at least 70% of people will experience this impostor phenomenon and some believe it affects women more than men. I know I'm not the best but I'm proud of myself. This is the first year I've allowed myself just a little bit to see that to realize that self deprecation is not the answer to humility. Sometimes you can say I deserve it. That I'm proud of myself and move on. Thank you, Amy, for bring tag to us. Joining us is sigh kye tlis Dr. Janet Taylor so tell us more about this. As Viola Davis said and she said I'm finally proud of myself, what happens is and you take someone like that who is gorgeous, talented but you have times when as high achieving as you are competitive and driven you don't feel like you deserve it and you always are looking behind your back thinking I'm a fraud, I'm going to be found out when the reality is you have worked hard and have earned referee single moment. Does it affect some more than others, women more than men? Well, you know, certaly women will talk more about it and as women we are also taught to think when good things happen to us things we've earned it's luck rather than skill. And men aren't so open about it but some studies suggest it may be a little more equal with men and women. Ow does it affect people? What's the symptoms? Some of the sips can be doubt, despair, depression, anxiety because, remember, when you feel like you're going to get caught you're always looking behind your shoulder and may be isolated so sense of nervousness and anxiety. Some have jokingly said I'm going to get found out and things like that but it can run deeper than that so if you find yourself in that situation, what are some things you should do? Well, things you can do is just self-manage. Never allow other people to validate you. We should feel like if I'm there it's because I ought to be. And also to challenge that inner voice, that negative inner voice says wherever if comes from, your parents, where you were brought up you shouldn't be there or you can't do that and you replace it with, yes, I can and also to be mindful. When you notice that you're nervous or anxious to take a deep breath and take in the moment and root yourself in reframing negative to positive and lastly just claim that space, show up because what oftens happens if you feel like you're an impostor you'll be silent or won't ask questions or won't ask for help when, in fact, you have earned everything, be courageous, claim your space. On the count of three I want everybody to say, yes, I can. One, two, three. All: Yes, I can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.