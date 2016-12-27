Transcript for Violence Breaks Out at Shopping Centers

However we start with the chaos at the malls. This happened across America on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. There were fight, fireworks explosions and even police in riot gear storming stores. Many of the incidents caught on camera as you can see and ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with much more. Adrienne, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. On one as you said the busiest shopping day of the year as people are returning Christmas gifts and taking advantage of all those megadeals what seems to be something orchestrated online with fake fights breaking out all over the country. Across the country, mall mayhem. Violence and chaos breaking out in more than a dozen shopping hot spots Monday. One of the busiest days of the holiday season. Please, please. Reporter: In New Jersey panicked shoppers fleeing for the exits at the Jersey gardens mall after a loud noise during a food court fight was mistaken for gunfire. They just yelled shooter. Somebody is shooting then we just -- after that everybody ran. Reporter: Armed police swarming the scene and several injured in the rush to evacuate. From a mall melee in Illinois. Go, go, go. Reporter: To this Tennessee mall brawl caused by fireworks igniting in a store. Immediately people started screaming and then we looked around and saw the flood of people running towards the exit and so just got up and took off with them. Reporter: Police investigating whether social media was used to plan these disturbances. The crowd began to circle our officers so our officer has to call for help. They had rifles in the mall and they had batons to get people out of the mall. Reporter: In Aurora, Colorado, a social media post told people there would be a fight at the mall. Certainly makes you want to order things online. Not clear who was behind them or if all these are related and as you can expect you'll see more security today at malls in your city. Dan and Paula. Adrienne, great point. Order online and stay safe.

