Transcript for Violent storm slams Savannah

See you then. Dangerous storms hitting the southeast. A possible twister damaging homes and businesses overnight in Georgia and now more severe weather is moving in and rob Marciano, you have it all. What's going on. It's been rough the past few days but past few hours starting to ramp up. This video out of Eden, north Carolina, just north of Greensboro, the last couple of hours severe weather rolling through there. Possible tornado tearing up an auto parts store there and downstream from it garden city, Georgia, this just outside of Savannah yesterday afternoon. This likely a tornado that they'll survey later and Atlanta, Georgia, look at this shot. That a funnel cloud. Not sure if it touched down at the Atlanta airport, the delta planes right there and there was damage done at a cargo facility so a lot of rough weather heading up towards the northeast. A large sprawling storm and now a tornado watch that's been extended through North Carolina and through the Norfolk, Virginia, area getting into southern Maryland as well as this thing swirs back. The center of the low still back near the flood zone across Memphis, Tennessee, by 1:30 heavy rain, a nasty day from new York City to Boston and showery activity, 1 to 2, 2 to 3 in some spots and talk more about the river flooding in a bit. Headed our way, thank you, rob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.