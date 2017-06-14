-
Now Playing: Hero cop, surfers rescue swimmers caught in rip current
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Sessions' testimony, faces new lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman visits North Korea as US student is released
-
Now Playing: American college student released by North Korea arrives in US
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions denies allegations of collusion with Russia
-
Now Playing: Congressional Democrats announce lawsuit against Trump
-
Now Playing: Multiple fatalities in massive London high-rise fire
-
Now Playing: Jurors continue to deliberate in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial
-
Now Playing: Uber board member resigns after making sexist comments
-
Now Playing: A closer look at technology designed to prevent hot car deaths
-
Now Playing: Yankees' rookie Aaron Judge draws Babe Ruth comparisons
-
Now Playing: 1 suspect in custody in Virginia park shooting: Reports
-
Now Playing: Witness describes 'unusual' shooting in 'great community'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve Scalise among those shot at Virginia park: Reports
-
Now Playing: Virginia park shooting eyewitness: 'It felt a lot longer than it was'
-
Now Playing: Lady Antebellum performs 'Someone Else's Heart' in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Warriors get redemption with NBA Finals win
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly faces backlash over interview with Alex Jones
-
Now Playing: Jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial begins deliberations
-
Now Playing: NBA MVP Kevin Durant reacts to Warriors win