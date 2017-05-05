Transcript for Visiting Ginger Zee's newly renovated upstate New York home

We know ginger does because she's been hard at work, you know she works hard here at "Gma" and also been renovating her new home. We got to visit and left-hand a hand. I don't know how much of a help we were but we tried. We sure did have fun. She has done so much with the place and we are finally going to see the finished product and she joins us now from ka tone that, New York. Good morning, ginger. Good morning, you guys. I am so happy to be welcoming you into my home. I'm going to step in my home because basically this is all new. That fireplace that outdoor fireplace, the pergola, the path I've been working on, I'll tell you about that but this is my living room now. I want to show you before what it looked like. My living room was really dark. It was very old. It needed a lot of updating and just had those small windows that made it kind of cave-like. Here's what we did. We took that, blew it out and made it a three-pane glass sliding door so lets a ton more light and allows you to have that entertaining space flow into the outdoors and feels like you're in the woods really or kind of. And then this room really opened up and we changed it big time. Look at the old picture of the wood burring stove. I don't know if you can see it. That's the before and after the whole living room but the close-up of the wood burring testify is actually just a really nasty thing that made the whole house smell. We replaced it here obviously with a big bold statement piece. This is a limestone, Francois, sounds fancy but more stonework around there and not only did that make this long but you need that statement so that's one of the big things we did. You know what, you've got the seal of approval from Lara Spencer. She's been nodding along. That's huge when -- ? Ging, major thumbs up. I can't hear you guys but I'll go ahead and imagine that we're going to talk about my next project because the project that I'm so proud of is the one I just got done finishing, my back is still aching working on it last night. We had a bunch of fallen trees around our property from sandy, actually so there's a weather connection and those trees, you know I love to reuse things, I chain saw cut them up into six-inch rounds and treated them with something called pentacil and put them in a path and I'm still working on it. That's the halfway but you can see it from above and used our drone shot. Mulch on the top that gives you a natural reused look. I love that. Ginger, that is a great idea. You have to tell me that product name again later. Unfortunately she cannot hear us. There are a lot of befores and afters and see so much on the show. A quick look at what the kitchen is looking like and easy pop of color. My biggest thing for you all. Dive in. Change your space. Great, why not? Why not. You did a great job. You can see how all the magic happened on ginger's new show "DIY series renovation realities, "Ben and ginger" Saturday, may 6th at 8:00 P.M. I cannot believe the transformation. You know what, I think it's great you went over and helped. George and I will go over when

