Transcript for Is vitamin D the cure for the common cold?

common cold. Researchers are taking a closer look at whether vitamin D supments could help. Our chief health and medical editor Dr. Richard Besser will join us now. He is in the atl there in Atlanta. So, rich, he will it us about the new study. Yeah, so researchers looked at more than two dozen studies that have been done to address the question and found some of them showed a benefit in terms of preventing coals and some did not. When they combined them what they found for those who did not take vitamin D 42% got a cold. For those who took it it was 40%. Only a 2% reduction. They feel more studies have to be done and I agree. Why is it so hard to find a cure for the cold? Yeah, you know, when we think about the common coal, it's actually caused by hundreds, if not thousands of viruses. So coming up with something that works against all those is difficult. And viruses mutate so something that may work this year probably wouldn't work next year and because coals are mainly an annoyance, the fda would require incredibly gentle medications with no side effects if they would approve something for treatment. People believe a lot of things about fighting the cold once you have it. Are you going to bust some myths. Chicken soup. You get the cold and it restores your immune system. True or false gentleman. False, but I love taking chicken soup. It makes me feel better. A lot of disappointed people. Okay, megadoses of vitamin C. Does that help? True or false? False. It doesn't help once you have a coal. There are studies that show if you take it every day it could reduce your cold about a half a day but doesn't prevent coals either. Last but not least the old antibiotic. Does that help, true or false? Absolutely false. You know, all it's going to do is give you side effects. Coals are caused by virus, antibiotics work against bacteria. Unfortunately, false. Sorry, George. All week long, nothing is working. It doesn't help. Wow. Coming up winter beauty "Deals & steals."

