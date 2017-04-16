VP Mike Pence heads to South Korea after failed North Korean missile launch More Pence starts his Asian visit with a trip to Seoul as tensions on the Korean peninsula are ratcheting up. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for VP Mike Pence heads to South Korea after failed North Korean missile launch This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Solving the North Korea problem Foreign policy experts say there are "no good ways out" of a conflict with North Korea Now Playing: Solving the North Korea problem

Now Playing: US condemns 'unacceptable' North Korea missile launches

Now Playing: Lady Gaga takes over for pregnant Beyonce at Coachella

Now Playing: Star Wars fans descend on Orlando for 'Star Wars Celebration'

Now Playing: Victims of phone hacking could be left responsible for the bill

Now Playing: Attorneys for Michael Skakel hope new evidence will clear him

Now Playing: April the giraffe finally gives birth

Now Playing: Massachusetts police arrest suspect in murder of jogger

Now Playing: Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Now Playing: Protesters rally around the country demanding to see President Trump's tax returns

Now Playing: Trump administration not planning to respond to failed North Korean missile launch

Now Playing: VP Mike Pence heads to South Korea after failed North Korean missile launch

Now Playing: North Korea shows military muscle at parade celebrating the country's late founder

Now Playing: Analysis of North Korea's missiles and their potential to reach the US

Now Playing: Trump monitors the North Korea situation from Mar-A-Lago

Now Playing: Analysis of Trump's foreign policy and handling of North Korea

Now Playing: Panic leads to stampede at New York's Penn Station during rush hour

Now Playing: Security is heightened for Easter at churches in Rome and around the world

Now Playing: First round of the NBA playoffs begins

Now Playing: Family of former teacher accused of kidnapping student speaks out Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46827421,"title":"VP Mike Pence heads to South Korea after failed North Korean missile launch","duration":"3:02","description":"Pence starts his Asian visit with a trip to Seoul as tensions on the Korean peninsula are ratcheting up.","url":"/GMA/video/vp-mike-pence-heads-south-korea-failed-north-46827421","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}