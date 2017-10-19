Wall Street sets another record high

The Dow rose 160 points to close above 23,000 points for the first time ever as solid corporate earnings and President Trump's plan to cut taxes help drove the markets higher.
10/19/17

Transcript for Wall Street sets another record high

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

