Transcript for Wandering elephant stuns Wisconsin neighborhood

aggressive attitude, okay. Calm down, rob. We do turn now though from this is a horrible pun but from Pacquiao to pachyderm. Yay. When you live in the midwest far from the Savannah, you don't expect to see an elephant. One elephant got loose and started roaming the neighborhood. Adrienne is here to explain to us exactly how an 8400-pound elephant manages to escape? With premeditation in yes, she knew exactly what she was doing. Neighbors in Wisconsin who are up early witnessed an elephant just casually walking down their street around 5:00 A.M. Local police putting out an apb on the four-ton runaway. Here come the elephants. Thwart that's misskelley the elephant. The world's only flying elephant. Reporter: While she may not have the ears to take to the skies. Look, hot diggity. He's flying. Reporter: The 84-pound pachyderm is showing the residents of this Wisconsin neighborhood she has a trick or two up her trunk. Did you guys believe me that there was an elephant in the front yard or did you think I was kidding? Kidding. Kidding. Reporter: On Friday misskelley pulling a showstopping act of her own. All units responding should do so without lights or sirens as it may spook the animal. We might be the only state in the nation we've been joking has a dumbo alert. Reporter: According to circus world misskelley with the help of her sister spent the night loosening some of the nuts and bolts to her enclosure before heading out on an early morning stroll. Tired of working for peanuts perhaps, misskelley took a few bites out of a neighbor's garden. It was going to bloom pretty soon like this other one is and it took it all off. Reporter: When it came time to come home the not so little lady was all ears. It's another day here in baraboo. Reporter: Staff are saying these animals have about 40,000 muscles in their trunk which explains how the enclosure was opened. Smart, curious animals and say they will make sure more protocols are in place now that they know how mischievous misskelley can be. We have elephants on parade today. Check this out in China. Little yang -nu enjoying a slide down a muddy hill decided to go head first down the hill. Very sweet. Loves to play soccer and slip and slide. We should just play that over and over and not show any other stories for the rest of the show. Well done. Appreciate it. Coming up on "Gma" a

