New warning about fire extinguishers

Fire extinguishers need to be easily accessible and need to be replaced every 10 years, according to fire department officials in Morris Township, New Jersey.
4:48 | 03/27/17

Transcript for New warning about fire extinguishers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

