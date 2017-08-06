Transcript for New warnings after tick-related death

new warning about ticks after doctors say a 2-year-old girl from Indiana died from one that was likely carrying the rocky mountain spotted fever. Our senior medical contributor, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, is here. Good morning. Good morning. What a tragic story, you lose your child to a tick bite. What's important here? This is a sad story but a lot of people haven't heard about rocky mountain spotted fever but this is a bacterial infection carried by certain ticks, not the same ones that carry Lyme disease, generally gives symptoms of a rash, headache, high fever, abdominal pain. It can be treated with antibiotic if caught early. But the important thing when you talk about tick-bourn illness, it's really based on the geography. If you look at these maps, for example, rocky mountain spotted fever tends to be concentrated in these areas, Lyme disease new England and the northern part of the country, powassan in these areas, highlighted in blue. So where you are in important, and not every tick is the same. I know everyone wants to know what do you recommend to prevent it? The bug experts have a great am nim called air, avoid, inspect and remove. We're going to go through that and I'm going to show you what I mean and we're going to bust some myths. Myth busters 2. Avoid. There's a myth ticks fall from trees when you're walking through the woods. How many believe that? We have a few. They actually don't fly. They crawl or what's called quest. In terms of avoiding, you want to spray your clothing with deet. You want to cover up, pull the socks up and try as much as possible to avoid the areas where there are a lot of ticks so stay on the hiking trail. I'm a golfer. I'm always in the woods, so I need some of that. Really? Yes. I didn't say I was a good goph golfer. I said I was a golfer. To this is I. I for inspect. Again, when you're out in these areas, when you come back in, inspect your entire body, hair, clothing, pets. Again, that's really important when you pull your socks up, you want to look at your clothing when you take it off. You can't always feel tick bites like you can a bee sting. And they're tiny too. Deer ticks are very small, yeah. And R. Removal. This is a serious myth buster. There's a wives tale if you cover it with nail Polish or peppermint oil or worse if you bring a flame toward the tick you can burn it off. Not only incorrect but dangerous. This is really all you need, a tweezer. Grab that tick as close to the surface of the skin was possible. Steady, gentle pressure out. You don't want to wiggle it around because you can break the head off. And then remove it. Ticks need generally hours and hours attached to the body to transmit disease so the sooner you do your inspection, sooner you remove it, the better. Hopefully you can just avoid it. Unless you hit your golf ball into the woods. That is unavoidable, doc. But thank you so much, doc. We appreciate that. Everybody, make sure you heed this great advice right here.

