Transcript for Warriors defeated by Cavs in game 4 of NBA Finals

We want to turn to the NBA finals and Cleveland cavaliers staving off elimination winning game four sending the series back to sunny California. And T.J. Holmes who has been covering the finals considers it a tough assignment, he has the highlights from Cleveland. Hey, T.J. Hey, good morning, gang. Look, nobody wanted to take this assignment. Somebody has to do it. Last night did you see this after one quarter the cavaliers were on pace to score 200 points in that game last night. They weren't just hot they were the hottest we've ever seen in NBA finals history. That's what it took to beat the warriors so we saw a lot of scoring but we also saw a little pushing, a little shoving and a little jawing last night. Cleveland is still alive. Reporter: It ain't over yet. As golden state's quest for playoff perfection comes to an end tonight. Reporter: Lebron James and the Cleveland cavaliers denied the warriors a chance at wrapping up a championship and perfect playoff record Friday night. Hits the three-pointer. Reporter: Between Irving's 40 points and Lebron James' alley-oop to himself. He throws it down. He went up in the air and had nowhere to go. The Cavs had plenty of highlights. In what was a chippy. Blocked by -- Hit hard. And a hard foul by draymond green. Reporter: In your face kind of contest. Rugby scrum has broken out relations. Reporter: For the Cavs it was simple win or the season is over. They came out firing, 49 points in the first quarter, 86 in the half. Both NBA finals records. They also set the record for three-pointers made in an NBA playoff game and Lebron James set the record for the most triple-doubles in NBA finals history. Down 3-0 and fighting and, you're trying to get a win, you know, you do whatever it takes. Reporter: The Cavs and warriors got in each other's faces throughout the game. James and Durant jawing at each other. Reporter: Including this chat between Lebron and Kevin Durant which resulted in both getting technical fouls. Durant drives. Reporter: Durant again lit up the cavaliers with 35 points. But Stephen curry was a little off his game. It was one of those nights where we just didn't have anything. Cleveland is a city of champions once again. Reporter: With memories of last year it's headed back to golden state. One game and it's going to be even tougher in game five but we look forward to the challenge. Reporter: So it seemed impossible, right? They were down 3-0. No team in NBA playoff history has ever come back from that but now they're down 3-1. The exact spot they were last year when they came back and won the championship and the popular refrain here even when they were down 3-0 has been Cavs in seven so they were chanting that pretty loudly last night at the "Q." T.J., we're pulling for you so you can cover the series a little longer. Thanks. You can watch game five Monday at 9:00 eastern right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.