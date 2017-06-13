Transcript for Warriors get redemption with NBA Finals win

What a night, what a season for Kevin Durant and the golden state iors, second title in three years. He was wearing the goggles because of the champagne all flowing in the locker room after. It was a true family celebration. That's the MVP's mom. Enjoying the moment with her son. I love when she yanked on his goatee. Of course, what about Riley? Yes, always stealing the show dancing with daddy. You know, of course, the team was so excited, they were going crazy in the locker room. That's what the goggles are for as you said earlier, robin and the fans, they were celebrating as well as they should with a fireworks show outside Oracle arena last night and T.J. Holmes was lucky enough to be there to witness it all. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: Yeah, good morning to you guys. Yes, talk about that champagne. Well, you can still smell the champagne. This is the actual trophy we're celebrating with last night and what a night it was. Like you say what a season. This is something that the bay area actually has been waiting 43 years to see. This is something that the golden state warriors have been waiting now two years to get back and this was also something that one player in particular has been waiting a lifetime for. He got it last night and he could not wait to celebrate with his momma. This finals victory was a family celebration for Kevin Durant, Stephen curry and the warriors who got their redemption and revenge against the Cleveland cavaliers. The warriors shut down any hope of a finals comeback this year and finished off the Cavs in game five to win their second title in three years over Cleveland. The warriors are NBA champions again. Reporter: Durant and his first year with the warriors had 39 points and was named finals MVP. I told you when I was 8 years old. We did it. Yeah. Reporter: He was overcome with emotion before the final buzzer. How about Kevin Durant over here, emotional. Reporter: In the end holding back tears, he gave credit to his mother who he calls the real MVP. Look at me. You did it. Reporter: Spectacular plays were mixed with some bad blood in game five. All the way to the rim. Reporter: With their backs against the wall the cavaliers didn't back down hoping for a repeat of last year's historic comeback but Lebron this year just didn't have enough. Curry, three, bam. I have reason to put my head down or look back on what I could have done better for the team. I love everything I had out on the floor every single game. Reporter: The warriors capped off an historic playoff one losing only once and what's a celebration without a fan favorite, Riley curry. All right, yes, Riley and his younger daughter Ryan talked to Stephen about his younger daughter. They were bouncing up and down and looked like he was going to drop her for a second but joked he had enough turnovers, I wasn't going to have another with my daughter. You'll hear more from Kevin Durant a little later when we talked about why that celebration with his mom over a championship wasn't the biggest one he's had with his mom in his career, guys. But what a night for the golden state warriors. We remember when he won the MVP that one year and how he talked about his mother and was so emotional talking about all that she means to him. Only his mom can grab him by his face on national TV and say you did this, boy.

