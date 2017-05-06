Transcript for What to watch in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

Thanks so much. We turn to Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial that starts today. Cosby expected to appear in court for opening arguments. ABC's linsey Davis is outside the courtroom. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, George. To call this a highly anticipated trial may be a bit of an understatement. It's expected to last for two weeks. No cameras in the courtroom. Among those expected in the courtroom today, Keshia knight Pulliam who played Rudy on "The Cosby show." The stakes are high as the sexual assault trial is set to begin today against the man once known as America's dad. Bill Cosby will not take the witness stand. Cosby is charged with felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a 13-year-old claim from accuser Andrea constand, a former temple university employee. Constand alleges the comedian drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home in Pennsylvania in 2004. Cosby has denied wrongdoing and says their encounter was consensual. While the 79-year-old has been accused by more than 50 women of drugging and/or sexual misconduct this is the only case where he faces criminal charges. When we brought up the allegations in an interview with Cosby two years ago, he had this to say. I have been in this business 52 years and I will -- I've never seen anything like this. Reporter: Back in 2005 the district attorney at the time decided not to criminally prosecute Cosby citing insufficient credible and admissible evidence. One of the things that the prosecution was relying heavily on is the ability to bring forth many more of the women who have made similar allegations against Bill Cosby. Reporter: The prosecution petitioned to have as many as a dozen accusers testify on constand's behalf but the judge is only allowing one other accuser to take the stand. Whenever you try a case, a decade old in this case we're talking about over 14, 13, 14 years, quite naturally memories fade. Reporter: The jury is made up of seven men and five women. Eight of those jurors are under the age of 40 which could actually be somewhat significant because the Cosby show stopped taping in 1992 so while those jurors could have seen reruns they may not be familiar with Bill Cosby at the height of his career which is something that legal analysts say could actually be good for the prosecution, George. That could make a difference. Thanks very much. Let's bring in Dan Abrams for more. What do you make of the prosecution's case? Look, this is not an easy case. I think people who have been watching this from the outside are saying, oh, there are all these allegations and accusation, this will be a slam dunk case for prosecutors are not paying attention to this case. The key reason is, number one, all those other accusers aren't going to be able to testify in this case except for one. And that's critical. That one is going to be in my view the linchpin of the prosecution's case. Yes, her testimony will be critical meaning the actual alleged victim in this case. But it is the other person I think who is going to be so important, because if the jury believes the other person, it sort of negates any possibility this was a misunderstanding, that there was confusion here, that there was any gray lines, et cetera, and so the fact that this judge even allowed one other person to come in is very important, but as I said before, this is an old case and not an easy case. They'll hear about the deposition where Cosby gave quaaludes to women and he's not going to take the stand. He says he isn't going to take the stand and I guess he's not going to take the stand but, yeah, the deposition is going to be important testimony. The deposition is the reason he was ultimately indicted in this case. It's going to be a critical piece of evidence. But, remember, we talk about this in every trial but this is important in this case as in any, when the standard is proof beyond a reasonable doubt the prosecution doesn't just have to convince the jurors it likely happened, they have to convince the jurors beyond a reasonable doubt it did happen. No other reasonable explanation. Exactly. Thanks very much.

