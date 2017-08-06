Transcript for What to watch in James Comey testimony

More from our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and our chief political analyst Michael dowd. Do the facts laid out by Comey along with everything else we know, lay it out for obstruction of justice in the investigation? First of all, anyone in federal law enforcement would tell you that if what James Comey is saying is true, it's inappropriate. The question of obstruction of justice is a separate one. I don't think there's any individual piece here that anyone would say that in and of itself is going to lead to obstruction of justice. The question is, does the total picture here lead to a pattern which is from the moment that Donald Trump is meeting with James Comey, the reason he's meeting with him, asking other people to leave the room when he does meet with him, and then from there ending up firing him and then pronouncing that the reason was, at least in part, because of Russia. The question there is, when you look at all of that together, does that reach the level of obstruction. Combined with what the president may have said to the director of national intelligence and his staff. We don't know whether Robert Mueller is actually investigating the president for obstruction of justice. That's right. Some people are saying it's clear that Comey is saying that he wasn't investigating trump so what are we talking about. We're now talking about what has happened since then. The fact that he's been fired since then. The president has talked about Russia being on his mind since then. And the question then becomes how does that fit into the totality of the investigation. Matt dowd, the president faces this hearing coming into a very tough political position. His approval numbers continue to fall. He is not trusted on this issue. Well, the difference between Donald Trump today and where Richard Nixon was when the start of watergate and where Ronald Reagan was in the start of Iran contra, both those presidents were 60% plus approval ratings. Donald Trump is in 30%. The only thing Donald Trump has going for him today is the fact that there's a wall of Republicans that still haven't broken. Now since they have the house and they have the senate, that's a big deal. Until that starts to falter, then I think he's protected a bit in Washington D.C., but out in the country there's serious questions. We'll get a clue from the Republican questioning today. Yeah, I think we're about to see. I mean, as Dan said, there may not be a smoking gun in this but there's fingerprints, shell casings and powder burns, and sergeant Friday is about to testify today and present just the facts. I knew you would come up with something. I wish I knew that line, that's a better line than any of mine. You'll have a chance later.

