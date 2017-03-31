Transcript for The 'Watcher' suspect sends new letter to NJ home owners

And we're back now with a new threat from the stalker known as the watcher who has been haunting the owners of the New Jersey home and sent a letter, as well. Their lawyer says this is more sinister and gio Benitez on the scene in Westfield, New Jersey. Good morning, gio. Reporter: George, good morning to you. This city has been called one of the safest in America but still the owners of that house say they're too afraid to move in. Right now the big mystery who is writing those letters? This morning, a new reported letter from the so-called Westfield watcher, a mysterious figure stalking this $1.3 million home in a tiny neighborhood in New Jersey. The home's current owners, too afraid to reveal their identities or the address say this six-bedroom house was once their dream home. As soon as they bought it they say they started receiving menacing letters like this, all of the windows and doors allow me to watch you and track you as you move through the house. And, I watch and wait for the day the young blood will be mine again. After receiving the threatening letters the owners say they felt too scared to move in and opted to rent out the home instead but less than three weeks after their tenant moved in last month a fourth letter arrived. Court documents say it contains specific threats and is more derogatory and sinter than any of the others. It's a great house. S this I totaldyrage and nightmare for ms.client R: Rorte the whole story is similar the plot of the 2011 relm "Dam house." Anybody who lives in this house gets killed. Shocked with my wife, so, yeah, it was a pretty big shocker. Reporter: Last year the owners applied for permits to demolish the house and build two new ones on the land, something the town rejected but the family is fighting in court. In this newest letter, the watcher allegedly tells the owners not to follow through with their plan. And this is allegedly going on for three years and place still haven't named any suspect but the family is now suing the previous owners saying they knew the watcher existed but never said anything. But what's going on with the renters living there now? Reporter: Well, you know what, the local newspaper spoke to someone they believe is the renter and that person said, not my issue.

