Transcript for What to know about the water challenge

Now to a new "Gma" health challenge for the month of February. Dr. Jen is here. One is about drinking more water and how it can affect everything from your skin to your heart. A little chemistry in med school on water. H2o. Our bodies are 60% water. It's necessary for every function we have. If you don't get enough it can cause headache, dry skin, a little fatigue, hunger can masquerade as thirst so you could be really be thirsty so this is our challenge for the month. How much do we need? Well, it depends on your ages, weight and where you live. You can get dehydrated in the winter just as you can in the summer which is a myth. If you look at the institute of medicine recommendations for the average woman saying about 2.7 liters a day, for men, 3.7 liters a day and about 25% can come from water rich foods like we have here. So, again, that's the number you should shoot for. Quick math equivalent, a liter is 33 ounce, look at a bottle and use that bottle and keep refilling. That is my purchase's Alex's -- You're going to take it. That's about a liter. So you would drink two of these. Okay. You know, somebody -- because we've been butting it online and said what about overhydrating. Very important. Now, this is rare but there is a condition called water intoxication. It causes our sodium levels to drop. It can cause nausea, headache, seizure, confusion in severe cases coma. It is rare but like anything you can overdo it so try to pay attention to your body. When you're thirsty, drink and try to get those two liters in. Know how it comes in our foods as well. How do we keep that in mind. There is serious stuff going on in health. This is an easy tweak. We're trying to do one each month. I'm in. Me too. Let's do it. Alec, this is going home with

