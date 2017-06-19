Transcript for 2 water electrocution accidents spark safety concerns

We're back now with that new warning about a hidden danger in the water. Two young people killed in separate incidents over the weekend shocked by electrical currents. ABC's Steve osunsami is at a lake in Georgia this morning with more details. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Experts say it's hard to do but if you see someone being electrocuted in the water the first thing you should do is not jump in. First cut off the water. A devastated New Jersey family is planning a funeral this morning for their 11-year-old daughter who was electrocuted over the weekend. Female electrocuted. Reporter: 11-year-old Kayla Matos and two of her friends were playing on an inflatable raft swimming near this metal boat lift when they touched it. Electricity from the lift went soaring through the children and into the water. The 11-year-old died at the hospital. Her friends were shocked but not seriously hurt. Cpr now. Get a backboard and stretcher out to the back. Reporter: The day before a similar heartbreaking tragedy. This time in Ohio. A 19-year-old was electrocuted after he jumped into the water to save his dad and dog who were both being shocked by an undetected electrical current. Once that happened the wife that was still on the boat pulled out the shore plug that was connected to the boat and electric current that was in the water stopped. Reporter: It's called electric shock drowning usually cautioned by a short in the wiring of a power source at a dock, marina and boat. We met this couple last year. Their 15-year-old daugh Carmen died the same way in Alabama. Her father and brother jumped in and almost died too. They hadn't yet turned off the power. When I grabbed the ladder I couldn't let go and I knew immediately what was happening. It's the worst feeling in the world not being able to move. Reporter: And pools just as dangerous in this surveillance video from Florida in 2014. A problem with wiring at the pool pump electrifies this metal railing and this girl touches it and instantly goes limp. The man helping her is also shocked. They all survived. Several states are calling for a number of changes including requiring circuit breakers near docks and requiring for electrical outlets that cut off when there's a short. Robin. That would be great. You mentioned pools. Are there anything that pool owners can do to be safer? Reporter: Absolutely. Regular maintenance is important. Also, make sure your pool's equipment and electrical wiring are inspected at least once a year. All right, Steve, thanks so much.

