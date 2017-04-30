Transcript for 'Watergate' reporters tell White House correspondents to follow 'the lies'

We do move on to the big political story this morning. Overnight, president trump marking his 100 days in office in the campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania. Trump skipping the annual white house correspondents' dinner where the president is normally the guest of honor. David Wright is covering it from Washington. Reporter: Good morning, Dan, and Paula, this was the first time since 1981, 36 years since the sitting president has blown off this din person that was right after Ronald Reagan was shot. So he had a pretty good excuse. Even so, he managed to make a phone call from camp David. Make no mistake, this was a snub. It led to two feuding perspectives going head to head. One in Washington, one in Harris Y Harrisburg, pa. The president of the the United States of America. Reporter: While the president held a campaign rally in the rust belt. A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other if a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now. Reporter: A bizarre split screen moment. Welcome to the series finale of the white house correspondents' dinner. Reporter: Norm lirks he would be a guest of honor that dinner. They are gathered together for the white house correspondents' dinner without the president. Reporter: But trump staged his rally 100 miles away. Snubbing the reporters who normally cover him. And I know journalists, you guys are definitely trying to do good work. I just think that a lot of people don't trust you right now. Reporter: The reporter's trump card, Woodward & Bernstein. Reporters whose journalism brought down a president. Plmt president, the media is not fake news. Follow the money, but follow also the lives. Reporter: Each side has its constituency. Tens of thousands of trump criticses took part if the people's climate March. Our future is at stage. Reporter: President has plenty of people who believe in him. United we stand. Divided we fall. If America cannot come together and join in unity, we're never going to be making America great again. He's just getting started. You have to give the man a chance. Reporter: Now these two feuding events showed the stark divide between the president and the the press corps he loves to rail against. It's a divide that hasn't been this deep in years. As the the company Yan last night pointed out, a very smart observation. He said we live in a strange time, where trust seems to be more important than the truth. Dan and Paula? You're right. There is room for improvement on both sides. The president said we could end up having a major, mayor conflict against North Korea. Just last night, he commented again. Any clarity on military action? What did he say? Reporter: Own ore ABC reporter caught up with the president at the event outside of Harrisburg and asked him his response after the missile test. He said ominously, you'll soon find out. Dan? Paula? Thank you, David.

