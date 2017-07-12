Transcript for Wedding ring found in the rubble of California wildfires

You know, as we told you earlier southern California is in crisis mode facing those wildfires. But in all of this there is a moment of home, don and Julie Meyers from Ventura, when they went back home to see if they could salvage anything, and you won't believe what they found. They found Julie's wedding ring. Don got down on one knee and proposed for a second time solidifying himself as the most romantic guy out there. And, guys, give a big thank you to don for reminding us that, you know, you can replace things, but there's nothing more important than your family and especially important to remember this holiday season right now, so, don, Julie, thank you for that. Let's go back to ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.