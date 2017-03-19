Transcript for WeddingWire hottest wedding trends for 2017

??? It is, as you can tell from the dulcet tones of the string instruments, wedding planning season. And mapping out what's supposed to be the best day of your life can be a serious test. The devil's often in the details. We're giving you ways to save money this morning and impress your guests. Eva pilgrim helping you with your big day. Reporter: It's the moment many grown women have being dreams out. Priority one, finding the perfect dress. I'm a snow beast. Reporter: The 2017, off the shoulder, sleeves, and high necks making their moves from the runway down the aisle. This year, the plight of the the bridesmaid. 27 dresses. You have to be kidding me. Reporter: Just got a little easier. Now, you can actually rent the dress instead of owning it. Our wedding wire expert says, it's about time. The guys have been renting tux seed does for years. Thanks to chic, you can rent dresses. Reporter: These glam looking Rox on tables and your cake. This one made of rock candy. You can bring a little Kim and Y Kanye to your wedding with a flower wall. Bring it from the wedding to resepgs. Maybe save some money there. Reporter: First, cupcakes. Then candy bars and doughnuts. This year's sweet treat, cooler than ever. It's a huge moment for ice cream. Reporter: In 2017, say good-bye to the post wedding brunch. Instead, hello to breakfast in a box. A perfect beginning to the first day of the rest of your lives. You may now kiss the bride. ??? Reporter: And going with the big ice cream trend swerks delicious ice cream doughnuts. We want to make sure people understand, we do not shun desserts of old that were trendy last year. We bring them back. We include them. Eva, we do. Thank you. I can't hear you. I'm eating. Eva, try one. They're so good. I actually can't eat the doughnut. I'm allergic to it. It's not my fault.

