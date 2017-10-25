Transcript for Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegation, Miramax lawsuit

New developments in the Harvey Weinstein scandal another actress has come forward accusing him of sexual assault and suing the company. In Houston and sitting here with the story good morning I have sort good morning actors Donnie Q it is bringing the first civil suit against the Weinstein Co. after she says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her. Now this comes as a former production assistant is also joining this growing list of Weinstein accusers. And it comes as a new scandal arises involving a Hollywood director. Levy Helle is the latest woman to come forward claiming she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein when she was a production assistant on a Weinstein Co. TV show. I told him no no no. But he insisted she alleges in 2006 she tried to fight the mobile off but he Forster to submit to a sexual act. I don't know what it anywhere near me even if the prison had ended a romantic pregnant I remember hardly act was rolling over onto his back saying. Don't you feel there's so much closer to southern. Critics are right no. I decided Cher makes gains today in support of all the other woman could have come forward women have the right thing you know. And that was enough regardless of their circumstances. And I told hardly know. Weinstein is facing at least six allegations of sexual assault and nearly sixty complaints of inappropriate behavior. Now the company bearing his name is facing its first civil lawsuit from actress dominate Q it. Who says she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in 2010 she's suing the company for negligence this comes as a studio is fighting for its life. A private equity firm is deciding whether or not to purchase it. With Hollywood reeling from the Weinstein allegations this morning a Hollywood superstar speaking out about her ugly experiences with director James told back. Julianne Moore tweets james' toe back approached me in the eighties and Columbus avenue with the same language won it meanwhile addition come to his apartment I refused. One month later he did it again wit the exact same language. I said don't you remember you did this before more than 200 women have come forward accusing toe back of making unwarranted sexual advances toward them. The LAPD is currently sorting through numerous calls about toe back to determine whether to launch an investigation. That he lives in New York so Manhattan officials are also encouraging victims to come forward. As for Weinstein Hewlett alleges his company knew about his behavior that's according to the lawsuit and she's suing the company for five million dollars. I can and many times and no it doesn't sound like it and thanks to much. Tune in tomorrow dinosaurs exclusive interview with a Ashley Judd first she kicked the saw Lofton is going to be your first television interview since she went public with those allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.