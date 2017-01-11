Transcript for Wendy Williams faints on live TV after overheating

This morning, Wendy Williams expected back on air after a real-life Halloween scare. Fainting during her live talk show Tuesday morning. Williams dressed as lady liberty seemed fine to almost the end of her show when she suddenly started to slow down. Let's get started. Our first -- Reporter: Slurring her words while introducing a costume contest. Stage managers rushing to her aide. The show quickly cutting to black. Six minutes later an alert Williams still in costume was back on camera. That was not a stunt. I'm overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But, you know what, I'm a champ. And I'm back. Reporter: Managing to finish the show and even crack a few jokes. Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out that long? Reporter: But the terrifying moment of a panicked looking Williams stumbling backwards blowing up online. Williams herself saying, everybody, relax, I'm doing fine, just need some water and electrolytes. With those hot lights she would sweat excessively, if she didn't drink a sports drink or drank just coffee or ice water that could cause an imbalance. Reporter: She emerged flashing a peace sign and a smile. As you saw there Williams is taking all of this in stride. Just after the ordeem a spokesperson told ABC news Williams would continue her schedule as planned and added that Williams has never missed a day of work and looks forward to her 1500th show in November. She's expected to talk about all this on her show.

